Truck driver damages cars parked in Richmond: 'What the heck was that?'

RICHMOND, Va. — Several families living off Forest Hill Avenue near Forest Hill Park reported that the driver of an out-of-control truck damaged vehicles in their South Richmond neighborhood on Sunday night.

While no injuries were reported, residents indicated that their cars sustained severe damage.

“We heard a loud, growly noise and then a crash noise, and looked at each other, and we’re like, ‘What the heck was that?’” Karleigh Scott, who was home with her husband at the time, said.

Curiosity led Scott to discover that her car was no longer parked in its usual spot.

“It was smashed up against the back of my husband’s car, and I saw a giant Budget truck just continuing to go on,” she said.

Several neighbors claimed they saw the truck, hitting parked cars and ditches.

“It’s crazy. There was just glass everywhere,” Scott said. “There’s no windshield in the back. It’s just gone. The back is just crumpled up. I’m glad I wasn’t in it when it happened.”

Scott noted that tire marks were visible on West 46th Street, indicating the path the truck took.

She also shared video footage with CBS 6 that showed the driver making a second loop along her street.

Richmond Police confirmed with CBS6 that they were called to the 1200 block of West 47th Street for the report of a hit and run.

Police say the driver was not on scene when police arrived.

The box truck was recovered and towed for their ongoing investigation.

“There were immediate tears. I know it’s just a car, and I’m glad no one was hurt that I know of, but it still really sucks,” Scott said.

Authorities are requesting anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

