Driver killed on Forest Hill Avenue in Richmond

Police were called to the intersection of Forest Hill Avenue and Kenmore Road on Thursday evening to investigate a fatal car crash.
Posted at 9:57 AM, May 26, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- A driver was killed in a Thursday evening crash on Forest Hill Avenue near Kenmore Road in South Richmond.

Richmond Police have not yet released the driver's name but said it appeared speed played a role in the fatal crash.

"[The car] veered off into the electrical box and after it hit the electric box, it exploded," one witness said about the fiery crash.

The car was headed eastbound when it crashed and flipped several times, witnesses said.

It was the only vehicle involved in the crash, police added.

Neighbors said a newly-installed stoplight at the intersection is not functional yet.

"They've been working on it coming out every day," witness John Brown said. "I guess it showed that we needed one here."

Anyone with information was asked to call RPD Crash Team Investigator Ozolins at 804-646-8671 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

