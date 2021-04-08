Homeowner escapes 2-alarm fire that caused 'major damage' to Henrico home

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- No injuries were reported after a two-alarm fire gutted an 85-year-old home near Four Mile Creek Park in Henrico County Wednesday evening.

Firefighters were dispatched to the home in the 8300 block of Fordson Farm Lane, off New Market Road and I-295, just before 7:45 p.m. after receiving multiple 911 calls, some from drivers on the interstate.

"Fire units arrived to find fire coming from the outside and inside of a two-story, colonial style, home built in 1935," Henry Rosenbaum, Henrico Fire's assistant chief and fire marshal, said. "The sole occupant met the fire department outside upon their arrival, reporting everyone was out of the home."

Crews used to water tankers to fight the fire because of limited fire hydrants in the area, according to Rosenbaum.

"The fire spread throughout the inside and into the attic area," Rosenbaum said. "The home has sustained major damage from the fire."

Officials said the Red Cross is helping the homeowner.

Rosenbaum said investigators are working to determine what sparked the fire.

"Henrico Fire reminds everyone the value of having working smoke alarms in all homes," officials said. "Lives are saved every day because of a smoke alarm."

Officials also reminded folks that once they make it, never to go back inside their home, but wait outside to meet firefighters.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.