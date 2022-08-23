Teen driver charged with killing cyclist will remain in Henrico jail

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A Henrico judge refused to grant a teenage driver accused of killing one cyclist and injuring another bond during a court appearance on Tuesday.

Jeffrey "Ford" Brooks, 18, of Richmond, appeared in Henrico General District Court by video and was represented by defense attorney Craig Cooley.

Judge Linda Scott allowed Cooley to withdraw his bond motion after she said she would not release Brooks from jail citing the facts of the case as “concerning to the public safety.”

Court documents revealed the 18-year-old admitted to police he drank alcohol and ingested drugs before running over two cyclists on the Osborne Turnpike on Saturday, August 13, 2022.

Police said 49-year-old Jonah Holland died at the scene.

The other cyclist, Natalie Rainer, suffered serious and possibly permanent injuries, according to the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Jonah Holland and Natalie Rainer were struck while cycling in eastern Henrico on Saturday, August 13, 2022.

Brooks is charged with manslaughter and driving under the influence and additional charges are likely.

Cooley told the judge that his client, who goes by the nickname Ford, doesn’t have a criminal history or juvenile record.

He said Brooks has been employed since he was 13 years old and worked two jobs prior to the crash.

Brooks is a rising high school senior and received letters of support from his principal and counselor, according to his attorney.

The Commonwealth opposed bond citing the teen’s blood alcohol content level at the time of the crash and the statements he made to police.

Brooks, police said, appeared to be "incredibly unsteady on his feet" and "had slurred speech, bloodshot/watery eyes, and dilated pupils even though it was bright outside," according to a criminal complaint filed in court.

Brooks registered a .226 blood alcohol content (BAC) on his initial breath test in the field, according to the complaint, and later blew .15 when he was being processed. The legal BAC limit in Virginia is 0.08 for drivers 21 and older and .02 for those under 21.

The Commonwealth said it's still unknown why Brooks was driving in the East End of the county since his home and employment are both in the West End. Brooks allegedly told police at the crash site he thought he was on Cherokee Road, which is about a 20 minute drive away near Stony Point, the prosecution said.

Brooks' parents were present for the hearing. Outside of court, a family friend who did not want to be identified spoke on behalf of his family.

"I just pray for all parties involved,” they said. “[I’m a] family friend whose heart grieves for Ford and also greatly grieves for the victims in this accident.”

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.


