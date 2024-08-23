Fight at football scrimmage leads to arrests, added security at Meadowbrook High School

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield Police planned beefed up security Friday at Meadowbrook High School after a football fight.

Police were called to the Cogbill Road high school Thursday at about 7:33 p.m. for a fight at the school football scrimmage.

As police arrested some of the individuals involved, other teenagers "attempted to intervene," according to police.

Officers called for a mayday and ultimately more than 30 officers responded.

Five teenager were arrested and charged with various crimes including assault, disorderly conduct, and wearing masks in public, police said.

No injuries were reported, but police said one student used pepper spray on another student. Officers also deployed pepper spray during the event.

Chesterfield Police Lt. James Lamb told Brendan King that the students involved were Meadowbrook High School students.

