Former site of Innsbrook After Hours is turning into a food truck park

RICHMOND, Va. — The former Innsbrook After Hours property has lined up its next act. The Glades, a 4-acre food truck park from local entrepreneur Phu Nguyen, is planning to begin operations in mid-September at 4901 Lake Brook Drive, where the long-running concert series was previously held. The Glades will feature about 20 food trucks, as well as covered seating, plantings and decorative lighting on its opening day.

