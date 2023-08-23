Watch Now
Former site of Innsbrook After Hours is turning into a food truck park

<i>(Courtesy The Glades)</i><br/>
A rendering of The Glades, a food truck park that’s planning to open next month at the old Innsbrook After Hours location in Henrico County. The Glades plans to build over in multiple phases over time.
Posted at 6:25 AM, Aug 23, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. — The former Innsbrook After Hours property has lined up its next act. The Glades, a 4-acre food truck park from local entrepreneur Phu Nguyen, is planning to begin operations in mid-September at 4901 Lake Brook Drive, where the long-running concert series was previously held. The Glades will feature about 20 food trucks, as well as covered seating, plantings and decorative lighting on its opening day.

