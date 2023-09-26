Watch Now
Food hall planned for Scott’s Addition leads to legal spat between owner, contractor

Mike Platania
At 17,000 square feet, the Scott’s Addition food hall will be nearly twice the size of Hatch Local in Manchester.
Scott’s Addition food hall.jpg
Posted at 7:23 AM, Sep 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-26 07:23:46-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The project that’s making way for Scott’s Addition’s first food hall has become the subject of various legal proceedings, but still looks to be moving forward.

Last month, local restaurant group EAT Restaurant Partners filed a lawsuit in Richmond Circuit Court against Commonwealth Construction Management alleging that the contractor performed deficient work on EAT’s planned food hall at 3017 W. Leigh St.

Just days after EAT filed its lawsuit, the contractor took to the offensive and filed a complaint seeking to enforce a mechanic’s lien against its client, claiming that it’s owed more than $200,000 for its work on the project.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

