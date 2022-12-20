Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Foo Dog expected to close on Main Street and reopen in Scott’s Addition food hall

Top stories and weather in Richmond December 20, 2022
Posted at 10:00 AM, Dec 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-20 10:00:06-05

RICHMOND, Va. — A Fan ramen restaurant may soon shutter, only to be reborn in Scott’s Addition. Foo Dog is expected to vacate its home at 1537 W. Main St., as its owner EAT Restaurant Partners works a deal to turn over the space to a new unnamed operator. Should that deal close as planned, EAT President Chris Tsui said Foo Dog would be resurrected at 3013 W. Leigh St. in Scott’s Addition, where EAT is underway on building out a new multi-concept food hall. Read more on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA serves restaurant news and interviews.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone