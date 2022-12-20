Foo Dog expected to close on Main Street and reopen in Scott’s Addition food hall

RICHMOND, Va. — A Fan ramen restaurant may soon shutter, only to be reborn in Scott’s Addition. Foo Dog is expected to vacate its home at 1537 W. Main St., as its owner EAT Restaurant Partners works a deal to turn over the space to a new unnamed operator. Should that deal close as planned, EAT President Chris Tsui said Foo Dog would be resurrected at 3013 W. Leigh St. in Scott’s Addition, where EAT is underway on building out a new multi-concept food hall. Read more on Richmond BizSense.

