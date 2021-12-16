Following in family footsteps, 72-year-old woman gets nursing degree from VSU

ETTRICK, Va. -- A 72-year-old woman became the first graduate of Virginia State University's first fully online program.

Sonia Jackson will be awarded her Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree on Saturday.

Jackson received her diploma in nursing from Petersburg General Hospital, retired twice and currently works as a school nurse in Amelia County.

“Nursing is a lifelong learning experience, so this has always been a goal of mine. My children are all college graduates, so I decided it’s my turn,” said VSU student Sonia Jackson. “My husband is an alumnus of Virginia State University, and my grandmother went to Virginia State, so I know the value of a VSU education.”

“Ms. Jackson has undoubtedly shown a commitment and passion for lifelong learning with her pursuit of this degree and is truly the embodiment of Greater Happens Here.” said Dr. Donald E. Palm, Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs. “Students like Ms. Jackson are a demonstration of the importance of VSU as an access and opportunity university. She is already a trailblazer, and we are proud that she will soon be a Trojan alumna.”

The online program was created to focus on rural nursing and to respond to the demand for more nurses and the need for healthcare professionals in a variety of healthcare practices.