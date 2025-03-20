Doctors use 'robotic guided device' for non-invasive prostate cancer treatment now available in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. — A groundbreaking treatment for prostate cancer now available in Virginia aims to improve patient outcomes while minimizing side effects associated with traditional surgeries and radiation therapies.

Dr. Alexander Kenigsberg at VCU Massey Cancer Center offered an inside look at how the Focal One High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) works.

The non-invasive technology uses precise targeting to deliver treatment specifically to cancerous cells, resembling the effect of rays passing through a magnifying glass to heat a focused point, Kenigsberg said.

“This is a robotic guided device that allows us to deliver a precision prostate cancer treatment,” Kenigsberg explained.

During the procedure, patients are positioned on their side, and doctors use real-time ultrasound images combined with MRI data to create a 3D model of the prostate.

"Then very carefully mark out the parts of the prostate they want to destroy," Kenigsberg explained.

The procedure lasts roughly an hour and a half, allowing most patients to return home the same day.

The treatment has shown promising results, with data showing about 70% to 80% of men will not require any radical treatments, such as surgery or radiation, five years after receiving HIFU. However, approximately 25% may need a second treatment, Kenigsberg said.

While this form of treatment is typically suggested for men with intermediate-risk prostate cancer, Kenigsberg said patients can ask their doctor whether the treatment is an option.

“It’s not an option for everyone, but for many men it is, and it really could reduce side effects," Kenigsberg said.

Prostate cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths among men, according to the American Cancer Society.

