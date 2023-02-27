Flying Squirrels to host block party with 1st chance to snap up single-game tickets

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Flying Squirrels’ annual Nutzy's Block Party is next Saturday, March 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The free event at the Diamond is the first chance to buy individual game tickets for the upcoming Flying Squirrels season.

The event will feature a DJ and food trucks, including plant-based options. There will also be a selfie booth, cake walk, and even a scavenger hunt with prizes.

The Flying Squirrels open the season against Reading on Friday, April 7.

