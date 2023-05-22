Richmond Flying Squirrels host 2nd Disability and Inclusion Day: 'There's so many opportunities'

RICHMOND, Va. — The Flying Squirrels held their second annual "Disability and Inclusion" Day at the Diamond over the weekend — a day to celebrate families and kids who may have different physical or mental abilities.

The stadium set up sensory zones for children who may be sensitive to loud noises.

There was also an interpreter to do play-by-play in sign language.

Several children, in partnership with Friendship Circle Virginia, got to throw out a first pitch.

The group plans to have this event every year, but there's still more that can be done to help spectators who are wheelchair-bound or visually-impaired.

"We've actually had suites donated to this event to increase wheelchair space, which is limited in the park," said Friendship Circle Executive Director Sarah Kranz-Ciment. "And so, there's so many opportunities that don't even require big changes, like having a sensory zone, having certain places, that we really could do all year."

American Idol Contestant Shayy Winn, who is visually-impaired, sang the national anthem.

Friendship circle said they do pass out sensory items for every family who may need one at games.