Rained out Flying Squirrels Home Opener now part of Saturday double-header

Posted at 11:59 AM, Apr 08, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- While Friday was supposed to be the start of another season for the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the home opener was postponed to Saturday because of the rainy weather.

Friday’s game will be made up as part of a double-header Saturday.

Gates will open at 3 p.m. and first pitch for the first game is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. The second game will start about 45 minutes after the first ends and a fireworks show will wrap up the night.

If you had tickets for tonight, you are able to enjoy both games of the double-header.

Fans with tickets for Friday night's game will be able to exchange them for any other home game this season subject to availability.

