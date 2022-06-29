The biggest Flying Squirrels fan hopes to see a new ballpark in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Ray Edwards doesn’t shy away from proving to his Northside neighbors he is a Richmond Flying Squirrels fan. Several flags stand in his front yard depicting his love for the game.

His adoration for baseball and the Richmond team continues inside his home where Edwards has collected a massive memorabilia collection.

The Richmond native’s collection fills bookshelves, bedrooms, and the walls of his home.

Over the last decade, Edwards amassed an extensive bobblehead collection that sits beside signed baseballs, baseball cards, and bats in addition to numerous hats and themed cups.

“I'm just proud to have it,” he said. “I like to show it to everybody. But even then, it’s important to me. It's something I enjoy doing.”

The baseball team moved to Richmond in 2010. Edwards has only missed 10 games.

Fast forward to 2022 and the Squirrels have advanced to the playoffs for the first time in eight years.

“This team never gives up I will say that for them,” he explained. “They never give up. Even if they’re down eight to two — they’re still fighting.”

Edwards considers the team his family especially after he lost both his wife and son due to illness within a few weeks of each other several years ago. He often provides a room to some of the players and coaches who have nowhere else to stay.

“They’re like my family. Some [players] ask me to help them. Some of them don't. I still love them all,” he said.

He often takes the players out to eat at one of his favorite Richmond restaurants, Joe's Inn.

But the future of the team in Richmond remains uncertain. MLB regulations require the Flying Squirrels to play in an updated stadium by 2025 or they may be forced to move.

“I’m hoping the city council will come through because that whole area is based around the ballpark,” Edwards said. “If they don't build a ballpark, what's going to happen to that area? That's the way I look at it anyway. So, we got to have one by 2025, or they’re gone. That would break my heart.”

The city hasn’t chosen the developer for the Diamond District project where the future baseball stadium will be built. They have said the project is expected to be completed on time and for the team to stay.

