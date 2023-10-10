With flu season approaching, Richmond officials urge public to get updated vaccinations

RICHMOND, Va. -- On an amazingly cool and sunny day in the River City, it's hard to think about the changes that are just around the corner. Colder weather is coming soon, and health officials said now is the time to get your flu shot.

Brian O'Donnell led a crew of bike riders through Richmond on Tuesday, soaking in the fall sights.

"All the way over to Belle Isle and the War Memorial. It is beautiful!” O'Donnell said. "Some walks. We weren't over there on the outside a lot of pictures. Notice that the leaves might be getting ready to change. Caught it right at the right time.”

About half of their group had already gotten their flu shots, and others planned to soon.

"The flu's bad if you get it. I don't want to get it. It's as bad or worse than COVID sometimes," O'Donnell said.

That's the same message spread by local health officials and leaders Tuesday morning at an event in Church Hill. Virginia Health Commissioner Dr. Karen Shelton received their flu shot.

"Now is the perfect time to roll up your sleeve, especially as the colder months approach and people start spending more time indoors," said Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney.

With COVID-19 and RSV already circulating in the community, health leaders urged the very young, elderly, and those with health conditions to get up to date on their flu and other seasonal vaccines by the end of October.

"If there's ever a time people need to make sure that they keep up with their flu shots and to make sure that they are both protecting themselves and protecting their friends and family, it's now,” said Sean Connaughton, President and CEO of the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.

"Last year in the United States, an estimated 360,000 people were hospitalized for flu, and 21,000 people died from flu illness or flu-related complications," said Dr. Shelton. "In Virginia, during the last flu season, there were five flu-related pediatric deaths. Nationally, 176 children died from flu-related illnesses. Most were not vaccinated.”

Elena Diskin, Respiratory and Vaccine Preventable Diseases Program Manager at the Virginia Department of Health, said both the flu and COVID-19 vaccines available in Virginia now are updated for the current season, and it's safe to can get them at the same time if you want.

“We know our immunity wanes over time for the flu and COVID, and both of these vaccines are updated now to be best matching the viruses that are circulating," Diskin said.

The peak for flu this season is expected to be late November to early December, Diskin said.

If you need help finding a place to get your shots, you can visit this site.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.