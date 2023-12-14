Flu cases may spike later compared to last year, Virginia doctors say

RICHMOND, Va. -- The number of emergency department (ED) and urgent care clinic (UCC) visits for the flu or influenza is down this year compared to the high numbers seen in 2022, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.

Virginia reported 4% of all ED and UCC visits were for influenza during the week ending December 2, 2023.

That is compared to 8.6% of ED and UCC visits for influenza for the week ending December 3, 2022.

However, hospital visits for the flu began to rise dramatically this time of year during the 2019-2020 and 2021-2022 flu seasons.

Those trends may signal when flu cases could spike for the 2023-2024 flu season.

“Now the numbers are increasing so we may be seeing a rise later than last year,” said Dr. Elaine Perry, director of Richmond-Henrico Health District (RHHD). “But, at least as of right now, influenza isn't as bad as it was this time last year.”

Data showed visits to the doctor for the flu has steadily risen since early October.

Dr. Carlton Stadler leads a Central Virginia emergency room and is a member of the Virginia College of Emergency Physicians.

Hospitals are not seeing an overwhelming number of sick patients right now, but Stadler has seen a high concentration of very sick individuals.

“There's also thoughts that COVID and RSV probably work together a little bit in a lot of ways and may interact to help RSV actually infect patients. Certainly damaged immune systems from COVID. We're seeing evidence of long COVID now,” Dr. Stadler explained.

RSV, or respiratory syncytial, is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious.

“RSV has a higher mortality from something that used to be really a common cold and just affected young people. Now, it also affects our elderly that have immune compromised states or are on immune suppressing medications,” Stadler stated.

In addition to upper respiratory illnesses, doctors are seeing more “GI bugs” or gastrointestinal issues. Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea which is most often caused by the norovirus.

Both doctors echoed that it is not too late to get your COVID and flu shots.

They encourage individuals to continue washing your hands, coughing and sneezing in your sleeve, and staying home when you’re sick.

