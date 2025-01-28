Deadly Flu Season: Central Virginia teen's death blamed on flu

RICHMOND, Va. — A Central Virginia teenager is one of two children in Virginia whose recent deaths were blamed on the flu, according to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH). The teenager's death, along with that of a younger child in the eastern part of the state, are the first reported pediatric deaths of the 2024–25 flu season in Virginia.

"With a heavy heart, the Virginia Department of Health mourns the loss of two young lives. Our sympathies go out to the families during this difficult time,” said State Health Commissioner Karen Shelton. “These losses are a sad reminder that while flu is common, it can be associated with serious illness and even death."

In an effort to prevent the spread of flu, the VDH recommends:



Getting an annual flu vaccine

Washing your hands often with soap and water or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Covering your coughs or sneezes with a tissue or the inside of your elbow

Staying home when you feel sick

"As of January 18, the level of respiratory illnesses is moderate in Virginia," a VDH spokesperson said. "Virginia reported 17.4% (13,986 visits) of all emergency department (ED) visits were for respiratory illnesses. Seasonal flu activity is elevated. Children account for the largest number of ED visits for flu."

The VDH reported that Virginia's vaccination coverage for the flu remains low for both children and adults.

"Only 30% of eligible Virginians reported receiving a flu vaccine this season," the spokesperson said.

