What's going on with FloydFest 2023? A change of plans.

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. — FloydFest organizers have cited "final permitting and logistical factors" beyond their control as reasons why the 2023 festival will not happen as planned.

The annual music festival which draws dozens of bands and thousands of fans to Floyd County, Virginia, was scheduled to take place at a new venue, FestivalPark, on July 26 - 30, 2023.

"FestivalPark is not currently viable for a 2023 festival, and we are currently exploring all options. We will be back with more information on April 6," festival organizers advised. "Make zero mistake — FloydFest and its future are strong, and this we do know: We will see each of you, our FloydFest Family, in July 2024, as we christen your new home, FestivalPark."

The Black Crowes, My Morning Jacket, Sheryl Crow, and Goose were the previously announced festival headliners.

