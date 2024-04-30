Missing man found dead near Virginia landfill

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Human remains found Monday at the Meridian Waste landfill on Industrial Drive in Petersburg, Virginia were identified as Floyd Vines.

The medical examiner is working to determine how Vines died.

Vines, 63, of Hopewell, was reported missing from an adult care center in Colonial Heights on April 26.

"Colonial Heights Police responded to an adult care center in the 2700 block of the Boulevard for a report of a missing person [on April 26]," Colonial Heights Police Major Robert Ruxer said in an email. "Officers met with an employee of a group home in Hopewell, Virginia, who reported Vines had been picked up in Hopewell at approximately 8 a.m. and was not on the bus when it returned that afternoon."

The search for Vines began that day and ended with the discovery of his remains three days later, police said.

"Colonial Heights Police are coordinating efforts with Petersburg Police to investigate this case in order to determine the circumstances involved and how [Vines] arrived in Petersburg," Ruxer continued. "Investigators believe that he may have been seen in the 2000 block of the Boulevard at approximately 9:45 a.m. and again at approximately 10:30 a.m. in the 600 block of the Boulevard walking southbound."

Anyone with information was asked to call Senior Detective Christopher Velasquez at 804-520-9329 or Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.