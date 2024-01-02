Watch Now
A wounded man walks into Richmond hospital after 'random gunfire' in the Fan

Posted at 10:24 PM, Jan 01, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- A man with gunshot wounds to his right hand and right knee walked into Retreat Doctors' Hospital in Richmond's Fan neighborhood Monday night.

The man's injuries were considered non-life threatening, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Richmond Police were called to the area along the 2500 block of Floyd and Grove avenues to investigate "random gunfire" heard in the neighborhood at about 9 p.m.

Police said the wounded man was not initially able to share many details about the circumstances that led to the shooting,

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

