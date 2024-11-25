Powhatan native Florine Bell honored for decades of firsts

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. — Mrs. Florine Bell, a woman who has called Virginia home for more than 90 years, was honored for her decades of service by the Powhatan branch of the NAACP at Mt. Zion Baptist Church on Saturday.

Mrs. Bell was recognized as one of the eldest living members of the Bell vs. School Board of Powhatan County case, her participation in the March on Washington and her unwavering commitment to the community.

"I've been here all along, and I've been working in Powhatan because I love people," Mrs. Bell said. "And most of all, I love The NAACP, and I was a part of that. I grew up here in Powhatan."

FULL INTERVIEW: Powhatan native Florine Bell talks about decades of firsts

The 93-year-old said it was important for her to be a member of the organization for civil rights, and they have been in business a long, long time. One of our oldest organizations is the NAACP,

"Because they're concerned about everybody, even you," she said. "And they like fairness and justice."

Mr.s Bell said it was an honor to be celebrated.

"It's a recognition, and also, to me, it's a day of remembrance of those that fought so hard and have gone on," she said. "And a day of renewal, because we're not going to give up."



