Floor & Decor, Dollar Tree planning new stores at Hancock Village

RICHMOND, Va. -- Hancock Village has scored two sizable new retail tenants.

Work is well underway at the Midlothian shopping center on a from-scratch, 64,000-square-foot building for Floor & Decor at 14701 Hancock Village St. next to Hobby Lobby, according to county records and signage at the construction site.

Elsewhere in the center, Dollar Tree is taking over the 12,000-square-foot space at 14613 Hancock Village St. formerly occupied by retailer Tuesday Morning.

Floor & Decor, an Atlanta-based chain that sells flooring surfaces and tools, would add another big-box retailer to Hancock Village, which is near the intersection of Hull Street and Winterpock roads. The center counts Walmart, Burlington Stores and Dick’s Sporting Goods among its lineup in addition to other retailers and restaurants.

