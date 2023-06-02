Floodwall testing this weekend will close Richmond streets, bridges

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Department of Public Utilities will shut down the Mayo Bridge and surrounding streets for its annual Floodwall testing. The testing will be staggered at different locations starting this weekend and running through Friday, June 9.

Saturday and Sunday

The Mayo Bridge will be closed from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Monday

E. Byrd St. between S. 12th St. & Virginia St. will be closed from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Tuesday

Brander St. entrance at Wastewater Treatment Plant & Ancarrow’s Boat Ramp will be closed from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Wednesday

South 12th & E. Byrd Streets and Dock Street from 18th to 21st Streets will be closed from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Thursday

Goode St. will be restricted to one lane at the CSX Railroad crossing.

Friday

Cary St. between S. 20th & S. 22nd Streets will be closed from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

During testing, only City of Richmond personnel and officials are permitted on site. Spectators are not allowed to be present as these areas will have restricted access due to public safety concerns, according to a press release.

Richmond Stormwater Utility Operations Manager Howard Glenn acknowledged that testing may be an inconvenience but said it was important for keeping the city safe.

“There's a lot of activity that takes place even at cresting of six feet that most Richmond is not aware of. There are operations occurring all the time with any impacts to the James River. So, there's a lot of operations and procedures that go unnoticed to the public,” Glenn said.

Thursday, June 1, marked the start of Hurricane season.

Stephen Willoughby, Richmond Emergency management coordinator, said a major part of this message was to inform the public of what could potentially happen with Mother Nature.

“It’s supposed to be an average season, but all it takes is one storm to hit the right way and it’s impactful to the City of Richmond,” he said.

