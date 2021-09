RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia State Police troopers have closed a portion of I-95 due to heavy flooding.

Troopers have stopped traffic on I-95 near Belvidere Street, at the 76-mile marker, in both directions due to flooding.

Traffic is being directed off exits 78 southbound and 75 northbound.

There is currently a four-mile backup on I-95 South.

VSP report that several cars are stranded at this time. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.