Video offers shocking glimpse into flooded Richmond Water Treatment Plant

RICHMOND, Va. — A new video offers a shocking glimpse into the flooding that occurred at the Richmond Water Treatment Plant following a power outage on Monday.

The power outage and ensuing flood sparked the water crisis that knocked out water service to thousands of people in the city and surrounding counties for days.

The 12-second clip, initially posted on Facebook by someone who asked not to be identified for this story, shows water rushing into the plant's basement, covering critical equipment and pipes, and reaching the electrical boxes on the wall.

The clip was later re-shared by the Instagram account 804 Hood News.

Flooded Richmond Water Treatment Plant

The City of Richmond has confirmed the authenticity of the video to CBS 6.

A separate video recorded on Wednesday, after floodwaters had been pumped out of the room, was provided to CBS 6 by a city spokesperson.

According to the city, the flooding was the result of a power outage that caused a system failure, leading to filter gallery valves becoming stuck and halting water production.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

IN-DEPTH COVERAGE: Richmond Water Crisis updates from Thursday, Jan. 9

IN-DEPTH COVERAGE: Richmond Water Crisis (Thursday, Jan. 9)

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.