FlingGolf brings first tournament to Richmond: ‘It’s been a journey’ 

RICHMOND, Va. — A unique spin on the classic game of golf is flourishing in Metro Richmond. CBS 6 first reported on the emerging sport, FlingGolf, in March 2024. The game was introduced to Central Virginia by game ambassadors Joe “Hollywood” Jenkins and Garry “Bruce Leroy” Callis, who are organized as the River City Rogues.

“It's been a journey of just telling people about the game and a little bit of guerrilla marketing, just going to golf courses, making tee times, just going out there, and then people asking questions,” Callis explained.

FlingGolf is played like regular golf on a standard golf course. Instead of swinging a golf club, players use a special FlingStick to propel a standard golf ball as far as their shoulders will allow.

Costs associated with purchasing FlingGolf equipment are much cheaper than what is required for traditional golf.

After promoting FlingGolf tournaments across the country, the team has organized the area’s first 2025 River City Open at the Magnolia Green Golf Club in Moseley, all day Saturday. Callis noted how accessible FlingGolf is for players compared to other golf-oriented games.

“With foot golf, you had to make the holes bigger,” he explained. “With disc golf, you have to go to parks and use baskets. In FlingGolf, there is literally nothing that needs to be done.”

Since bringing the sport to the area, Callis said he has enjoyed newfound local fame after appearing in a tournament aired on ESPN’s The Ocho.

“To be honest with you, I'm just a normal dude enjoying the fact that I play golf,” he said.

Callis reassured that they’re not aiming to take over or compete with traditional golf, but instead offer an alternative that is more accessible to players of all ages.

“I still work in the golf industry. I've been golfing for a few years,” he recalled. “I love both sports. Let me dispel the notion that we're here to try to get rid of traditional golfers or say that we're better.”

