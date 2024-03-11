These athletes hope Richmond embraces FlingGolf: ' I picked it up and never looked back'

RICHMOND, Va., — As Pickleball brings a new spin to tennis, FlingGolf is played just like traditional golf but with just one stick.

Joe “Hollywood” Jenkins introduced his friend, Garry “Bruce Leroy” Callis, to the new sport growing in popularity.

The game’s owners in Massachusetts asked the Richmond athletes to help market the sport to potential new players here in Central Virginia.

“I started in 2020. I got a targeted Instagram ad and I was like, ‘Oh, this seems fun,’” Jenkins recalled. “This would be cool to show people and then I picked it up and never looked back.”

The player is armed with a single, light-weight FlingStick and a golf ball.

Instead of swinging a club, Jenkins and Callis showed CBS 6’s Brendan King the best way to hurl the ball from tee to hole.

The ball is cradled in the head of the stick and the player propels the ball into the air as far as their shoulders will allow.

Costs associated with purchasing FlingGolf equipment is much cheaper versus traditional golf that requires 14 clubs.

“The big thing about playing golf is its accessibility. We have a lot of people within the league and FlingGolf does a lot with veterans, some who are disabled and aren't able to swing a traditional golf club,” Jenkins stated.

Callis reassured they’re not aiming to take over or compete with traditional golf, but instead, offer an alternative that is more accessible to players of all ages.

“I still work in the golf industry. I've been golfing for a few year,” he recalled. “I love both sports. Let me dispel the notion that we're here to try to get rid traditional golfers to say that we're better.”

