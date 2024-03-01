Watch Now
High-end steakhouse Fleming’s to open in new Short Pump development

BizSense
Posted at 6:28 AM, Mar 01, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- Another high-end steakhouse is headed to Short Pump, this time a chain that already has a presence in the region.

Fleming’s has inked a lease on a 9,000-square-foot space at the new West Village development at West Broad Street and North Gayton Road, according to an announcement on Thursday from Thalhimer, which brokered the deal.

The building Fleming’s will occupy is under construction and it’s unclear when it will open the new restaurant. It’s also unclear whether Fleming’s, which is owned by restaurant conglomerate Bloomin’ Brands, will shutter its existing Richmond-area location at Stony Point Fashion Park. A spokeswoman for the steakhouse chain declined to comment for this article.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
