Man wanted for flattening tires outside Chesterfield court

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The Chesterfield Sheriff's Office released a video Monday of a person suspected of flattening tires at the Chesterfield County Courts Complex.

The vandalisms happened the night of Sunday, December 18, 2022, according to the sheriff's office.

"The video footage shows the suspect walking around one of the vandalized Sheriff’s vehicles and walking by one of the court buildings," the sheriff's office posted online. "The suspect has a unique walk and can be seen holding something in their right hand. The suspect came to the court campus from Courthouse Road, walking between the courthouses flattening tires and then heading towards the Chesterfield County Central Library."

Anyone with information was asked to call the Chesterfield Sheriff’s Office at 804-318-8026 or Chesterfield Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.