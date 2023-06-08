A look inside plans to build 200+ condos just off Broad Street in western Henrico

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond-area development firm is looking to return to Pemberton Road in western Henrico for a considerably larger residential development at its crossroads with Mayland Drive.

It’s familiar with the corridor from a subdivision it completed farther south. Legacy Land Development is seeking county zoning and permit approvals for a 288-unit condo development that would fill a nearly 10-acre site at the northeast corner of the intersection.

The largely wooded site is just south of Broad Street and includes three houses that would be replaced with a dozen four-story buildings, each of which would house 24 condos.

