A look inside plans to build 200+ condos just off Broad Street in western Henrico

Richmond BizSense
Flats at Mayland would include a central recreation area, a 2,000-square-foot community center, and about 350 parking spaces, according to the plans.<br/>
Posted at 7:52 AM, Jun 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-08 07:53:03-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond-area development firm is looking to return to Pemberton Road in western Henrico for a considerably larger residential development at its crossroads with Mayland Drive.

It’s familiar with the corridor from a subdivision it completed farther south. Legacy Land Development is seeking county zoning and permit approvals for a 288-unit condo development that would fill a nearly 10-acre site at the northeast corner of the intersection.

The largely wooded site is just south of Broad Street and includes three houses that would be replaced with a dozen four-story buildings, each of which would house 24 condos.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

