Flash flooding in Richmond: Fire department responds to high water calls

Posted at 3:54 PM, Sep 16, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Fire Department is responding to multiple high water calls around Richmond.

"Our crews are currently responding to multiple calls for vehicles in high water at Cumberland Street and S. Harrison Street, W, Grace Street and N. Harrison Street, and 3616 Chamberlayne Ave," the Richmond Fire Department tweeted. "Please be aware of the flash flood warning in effect and do not drive into standing water."

A Flash Flood Warning for the area was issued until 6 p.m.

More than two inches of rain has fallen in Richmond's Museum District as of 3:35 p.m., according to chief meteorologist Zach Daniel.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

