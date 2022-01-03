Flash flooding closes Petersburg roads

PETERSBURG, Va. Flash flooding has closed the following roads in the City of Petersburg:

Joseph Jenkins Roberts Parkway

Defense Road between Baylor’s Lane and Squirrel Level Road

"Emergency Management, Police, Fire, and Public Works are monitoring roadways to keep vehicles and people away from areas in the city that do flood when heavy rain falls quickly," a spokesperson for the City of Petersburg wrote in an email. "Petersburg is asking citizens to stay off roadways, if possible, during the heavy rain, ice, and snow now underway."

You can call 804-733-2415 during the day to report road issues. After 5 p.m., call the Petersburg Police non-emergency number 804-732-4222.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.