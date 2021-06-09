'Dangerous situation' -- Flash Flood Warning issued for Richmond, Chesterfield and Hanover

RICHMOND, Va. -- Slow-moving storms that have produced torrential downpours have prompted a Flash Flood Warning for Richmond as well as Chesterfield and Hanover counties until 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.

"Around 1 inch of rain has fallen in Downtown Richmond. 2 to 3 inches of rain have fallen near Route 228 from Midlothian to Interstate-95 in Chesterfield County," National Weather Service officials said at 4:45 p.m.

Officials said additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible.

"Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly," officials warned.

CBS 6 Chief Meteorologist Zach Daniel said many roads are becoming impassable.

"DO NOT drive where water covers the road!" Daniel wrote. "This is a dangerous situation..."

Flash Flood Warning now in effect until 7:45 PM. DO NOT drive where water covers the road! This is a dangerous situation with many roads becoming impassable. pic.twitter.com/IHcPS4U0oL — Zach Daniel (@ZachDanielCBS6) June 9, 2021

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include: Richmond, Bon Air, University Of Richmond, Downtown Richmond, Virginia Commonwealth University, Chester, Tuckahoe, Virginia Union University, Chesterfield Court House, Bensley, Bellwood, Lakeside, East Highland Park, hesterfield, Pocahontas State Park, Drewrys Bluff, Beach, Midlothian, Centralia and Montrose.

The severe risk is low, but isolated storms could have some strong gusts.

