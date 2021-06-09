Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

'Dangerous situation' -- Flash Flood Warning issued for Richmond, Chesterfield and Hanover

Zach Daniel: 'DO NOT drive where water covers the road!'
items.[0].videoTitle
Scattered storms will produce heavy rainfall
floodwarning.jpeg
Posted at 5:00 PM, Jun 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-09 17:11:54-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Slow-moving storms that have produced torrential downpours have prompted a Flash Flood Warning for Richmond as well as Chesterfield and Hanover counties until 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.

"Around 1 inch of rain has fallen in Downtown Richmond. 2 to 3 inches of rain have fallen near Route 228 from Midlothian to Interstate-95 in Chesterfield County," National Weather Service officials said at 4:45 p.m.

Officials said additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible.

"Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly," officials warned.

CBS 6 Chief Meteorologist Zach Daniel said many roads are becoming impassable.

"DO NOT drive where water covers the road!" Daniel wrote. "This is a dangerous situation..."

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include: Richmond, Bon Air, University Of Richmond, Downtown Richmond, Virginia Commonwealth University, Chester, Tuckahoe, Virginia Union University, Chesterfield Court House, Bensley, Bellwood, Lakeside, East Highland Park, hesterfield, Pocahontas State Park, Drewrys Bluff, Beach, Midlothian, Centralia and Montrose.

The severe risk is low, but isolated storms could have some strong gusts.

STORM TRACKING LINKS:

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Interactive Tropical Tracker

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.