Virginia based Flagstop Car Wash acquires three locations from rival chain

RICHMOND, Va. -- Flagstop Car Wash’s growth streak continues.

The locally based, private equity-backed car wash chain just completed its second acquisition in the past 12 months, this time buying three existing locations from rival chain Green Clean Express Auto Wash.

The newly acquired locations are 8201 Brook Road, 9486 W. Broad St. and 4810 Nine Mile Road. All three are in Henrico County and have been rebranded as Flagstop.

The purchase comes about a year after Flagstop bought Hogwash Express’ lone location at 4205 W. Broad St. Both deals were fueled by the war chest Flagstop took on from private equity investor Garnett Station Partners in December 2022. That investment involved Flagstop President and CEO Jamie Nester selling a majority stake to Garnett Station while staying on to lead the company.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.