Community offers 'love and support' to Virginia fisherman run over by girlfriend

REEDVILLE, Va. -- A Northern Neck community is rallying around a local fisherman who remains hospitalized after his romantic partner allegedly ran him over with a vehicle outside the Omega Protein plant in Reedville.

The incident occurred Sunday evening, and now the woman who allegedly ran him over faces additional, upgraded charges related to the incident.

Sitting on the Chesapeake Bay, Reedville identifies as a fishing village and is central to those who live and work there.

Friends of the victim, Andrew Muncy, said he loved working on a fishing boat for Omega Protein, one of the largest employers in the area.

"It’s one of the biggest jobs you can have around here, and to see him out of commission, out of work right now, it kind of puts him in a spot he don’t know he’s in yet," said Josie Webb, who said he has known Muncy for years.

Muncy was flown via helicopter to VCU Medical Center Sunday night, after friends said his longtime girlfriend, Jazmin Shipp, ran him over with her vehicle after dropping him off at work.

The Northumberland County Sheriff's office said there was some kind of dispute while on their way to the plant, and Shipp allegedly ran over the victim in the parking lot as he was walking in.

Deputies confirmed a young child was in the vehicle during the whole ordeal, and it took multiple people to free Muncy from under the vehicle after emergency personnel arrived, witnesses and deputies said. Friends said Shipp and Muncy are the child's parents.

Shipp was originally charged with malicious wounding and released on bond.

However, Northumberland Sheriff Johnny Beauchamp said Shipp was arrested again Wednesday, and charged with aggravated malicious wounding and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

She was held without bond until her initial court hearing, set for Friday morning, Beauchamp said.

Friends of Muncy said his life will no doubt forever change because of the incident.

“The extent of what’s going on and what he’s going to have to deal with the rest of his life, I just want people to be aware that when you hear domestic violence it is not always against women," said Nicole Milau, a friend of Muncy's.

“It’s been tough on all of us thinking about what the outcome may be, and thinking about what his mobility might be, for him and his daughter, later on in life because you never know with these types of things, these tremendous acts of violence," Webb said.

Friends of Muncy's, both at the plant and in the community, said he's the type of person who is always giving back to others. Along what will no doubt be a long road to recovery, they said his community will be with him.

"Sadly, the fishing year is only like six months, so he won’t make it back this season from what I understand. That’s his livelihood, and how he provides for his family," Webb said. "It would honor me to be able to know that when he gets out and wakes up and everything is said and done with, he doesn’t have to worry about the complications that come behind it, or at least have a small step forward to take care of the things he’s going to have to take care of.”

“I don’t think he realizes the amount of love and support he has in his corner right now." Milau said.

Friends have organized a fund raising campaign to help out.

Longtime friend Chris Haslip, who could not meet for an interview, wanted to share a few words:

Chris and Drew have a long lasting friendship stemming from childhood, leading into their adult lives, sharing the same passion for their fish boat. Chris is deeply disturbed about the incident that has occurred while witnessing his friend being assaulted when getting dropped off at work. Drew has always been one to put everyone else before himself and the fact that someone he loved so much could do such a horrific act is unimaginable. Over the last five weeks, Drew has lost his mother, who was the primary caretaker for his father who is suffering from his own heath conditions. Although Drew has a long road of recovery ahead of him, his friends and family will stand by him the whole way.



Omega Protein said in a statement, "We wish Mr. Muncy a full and speedy recovery and have no further comments on this unfortunate incident at this time.”

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.