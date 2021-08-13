First winner of Miss Virginia Volunteer to receive $10,000

LYNCHBURG, Va. -- One Virginia woman will earn $10,000 for her college education, plus a car and an apartment to use throughout her reign as Miss Virginia Volunteer 2021 at a pageant this weekend.

Contestants from across the Commonwealth are rehearsing in Lynchburg this week for the state finals on Saturday night.

The pageant is part of the new Miss Volunteer America system which seeks to empower young women across the country through educational scholarships and extraordinary opportunities.

“When I thought about where I wanted to invest some of my creativity, knowledge of the job force and creating businesses and opportunities, the pageant world is where I came back to,” says Vickie Runk, the Executive Director of Miss Virginia Volunteer.

Runk, a businesswoman and philanthropist, is joined by several other longtime veteran directors from the Miss America Organization.

“I really feel that the experience I had in pageantry and the love of other women who took an interest in me had a lot to do with my performance throughout life,” said Runk.

The competition includes talent, interview, swimsuit and gown. The winner will compete at Miss Volunteer America next May in Tennessee.

CBS 6’s Bree Sison will host the state pageant finals live from the Academy Center of the Arts in Lynchburg. You can watch the show for free at 7 p.m. on August 14 at this website.