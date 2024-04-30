Watch Now
Restaurant chain First Watch to open spot near Virginia Center Commons

BizSense
Posted at 6:43 AM, Apr 30, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- With the revitalization of Virginia Center Commons underway up the road and another major development planned in the vicinity, a fast-growing restaurant chain is getting in on the action in Central Henrico.

Breakfast and lunch spot First Watch is planning to build a new location in the Stuart’s Crossing shopping center at 1091 Virginia Center Parkway.

Earlier this month, the Florida-based chain filed plans to build the new restaurant on an undeveloped, 1.2-acre plot adjacent to the intersection with Brook Road.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

