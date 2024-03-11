Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

First-time developers make rehab of Fan buildings a family affair

westcary-headshots-Cropped-2048x1152.jpg
BizSense
westcary-headshots-Cropped-2048x1152.jpg
Posted at 6:14 AM, Mar 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-11 06:14:36-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- A group of first-time real estate developers are bringing new life to a pair of aging buildings in the Fan.

The rehab of 1501 and 1503 W. Cary St. has begun, with plans to renovate the 124-year-old buildings into a modernized mixed-use development with a half-dozen apartments and commercial space.

Leading the project are Richmond locals and friends Jordan Scroggins and Galal Bashir, who are taking it on with Jordan’s father Ken Scroggins, and his partner Susan Moats, as well as Galal’s father Ibrahim Bashir. The group bought the two buildings in late January for $1.1 million.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone