First responders rescue drivers from flooded Hanover roads

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A handful of roads remain closed in Hanover County after severe weather Tuesday night downed trees, washed out roads, and caused sinkholes.

The Hanover Sheriff's Office shared this list at about Noon Wednesday:

CLOSED:



Academy Drive B/W Verdi Lane /Triple Trail - Trees/Wires Down

Cauthorne Road @ Nash Lane - (Sinkhole West Bound Lane)

Clazemont Road @ Millfield Road

Goshen Road @ Fulchers Mill Road - (Little River Bridge)

Landmark Cedar Road @ Lucy Lane - (Road Washed Out)

13300 Block of Spring Road @ Ice House Hill Lane (Along the River)

15100 Block of Bourne Road (Road Erosion)

PASSABLE:

17000 Block of Pouncey Tract Road 2 Rockville Road and Jack Lane - (Tree)

Rural Point Road @ Niccole Lane - Road Damaged but Passable



The South Anna River covered a portion of Spring Road in Hanover on Wednesday afternoon.

First responders were called to Spring Road earlier in the day to help drivers whose cars stalled in the high water.

The Hanover County Sheriff's Office advised those traveling in the county to monitor its Facebook page for road condition updates and use caution while driving at night.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.