The amazing way this Virginia veteran is celebrating first responders

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The 4th annual First Responders Appreciation Day took place at the Outlook at Saddle Ridge in Chesterfield County on Saturday.

The event, which is hosted by the Chesterfield Gives Back group, thanks the police officers, firefighters and EMS crews who protect and serve our communities.

“I’ve been in the military for 21 years and I’ve never felt a gap in appreciation for what I do,” Adam Berry with Chesterfield Gives Back said. “When I go out in the community, if I’m ever in uniform, I get a lot of, ‘Thank you for your service…’ And I started to see a gap in that for our first responder community.”

As a result, Berry came up with the First Responders Appreciation Day to “fill that gap.”

“I wanted to say, ‘Hey, Chesterfield is a community that really does appreciate their public safety workers.’ And I show that through this event.”

This year’s “thank you” featured free food, a barbecue competition, live music, games and a car show.

More than 1,200 Chesterfield first responders and their families attended, according to organizers.

