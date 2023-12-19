With first local branch in the works, First National Bank eyes a second in Short Pump

RICHMOND, Va. -- As it awaits construction of its first Richmond-area branch near Willow Lawn, a $45 billion Pennsylvania-based bank has already scouted out a second location in the region.

First National Bank is looking to open an outpost at 11263 W. Broad in West Broad Village, according to a filing with the State Corporation Commission’s Bureau of Financial Institutions.

The bank would take over a vacant outparcel building at the Whole Foods-anchored mixed-use development that was previously home to an Atlantic Union Bank branch and is next to Bonefish Grill.

