With first local branch in the works, First National Bank eyes a second in Short Pump

RICHMOND, Va. -- As it awaits construction of its first Richmond-area branch near Willow Lawn, a $45 billion Pennsylvania-based bank has already scouted out a second location in the region.
First National Bank is looking to open an outpost at 11263 W. Broad in West Broad Village, according to a filing with the State Corporation Commission’s Bureau of Financial Institutions.
The bank would take over a vacant outparcel building at the Whole Foods-anchored mixed-use development that was previously home to an Atlantic Union Bank branch and is next to Bonefish Grill.
