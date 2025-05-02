First Lady's Petersburg event links women to vital resources and support

PETERSBURG, Va. — First Lady Suzanne Youngkin hosted a Women Plus Girls event Friday morning in Petersburg aimed at connecting women with vital resources and support networks.

The event focused on sharing information about available resources for women and how they can access them, with an emphasis on behavioral health, wellbeing, and workforce preparedness.

Bianca Myrick, who runs the program Pretty Purpose for adolescent and teenage girls, found the short session packed with valuable information.

"It's critical, I mean women, we have such unique need as care givers, we're moms, we're volunteers, we're daughters, and so I think just providing all of that resource coordinating, it really helps, points us in the right direction," Myrick said.

The gathering also highlighted economic opportunities coming to the area.

Penny Parayo, the newly named head of Live Casino Virginia, discussed the significant job creation on the horizon.

"So I have 500 jobs I need to fill rapidly, within the next 22 weeks and 6 days and our facility will be opening up in November of this year," Parayo said.

First Lady Youngkin praised Petersburg as home to a vibrant collection of dynamic women who care about each other.

"I want the women in Petersburg to leave here with a bit of hope, to understand that they are not alone, when they step into difficult circumstances, to understand there are rescues both local and state that are there for them and their families," Youngkin said.

The First Lady emphasized that relationships matter, and gatherings like Friday's event help build strong bonds among women, showing them they aren't alone and connecting them with resources to help their families.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.