'See that smile on her face' at 1st-ever daddy-daughter dance in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. -- The first-ever Father-Daughter Dance in Petersburg was a "great opportunity for one-on-one time" to show fathers just how important they are to their daughters, according to organizers.

The event Saturday evening at the Petersburg Library hosted by the Petersburg Sheriff's Office gave girls in the city the chance to dance and have fun with their dads or dad-like figures.

"We're so excited because the little girls are so beautiful and dads are really dressed up," Petersburg Sheriff Vanessa Crawford said. "I heard one little girl say, 'Dad, the other girls are dancing. Let's dance!'"

Crawford called the dance a "wonderful opportunity for bonding" as she said some girls may not see their fathers frequently.

"Sometimes their dads are not in the home... And I know we have dads who have come in from out of state who are in the military who have come in to be with their daughters today," Crawford said. "A lot of dads don't see their kids on a regular basis."

FULL INTERVIEW: All about Petersburg daddy-daughter dance

Cornell Prince with Turning Point Mentor Group, who brought the idea for the event to the sheriff, said fathers are often their daughters first loves.

"We want to let fathers know how important they are to their daughters," Prince explained. "I took my daughter to a father-daughter dance. She's been worrying me to death. And I want to get an opportunity to see that smile on her face. And also give other young ladies that same smile for those dads."

Prince said the dance affords quality time for dads to spend with their daughters where they can let go, just talk and dance.

"Mom's out the picture and dad can just have his time," he said.

After the success of Saturday's dance, Crawford said she is hopeful the event will be held annually.

"Anytime we can positively affect this community, impact this community, then we want to do," Crawford said.

In addition to the sheriff's office, Turning Point Mentor Group and the Petersburg Recreation, Special Events & Volunteerism Department helped make the event possible.

