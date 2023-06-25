Richmonders gather at Libbie Mill for first-ever Cruising for Cancer car show

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Nick Brucker was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer and given a 10 percent chance to make it through treatment in July 2020.

He took his 401K and bought his dream car, a Shelby GT500, and named it the “chemo cab.”

He drove it to and from his chemo appointments, something he said gave him something to look forward to and was instrumental in getting him through his chemo appointments.

“Whenever I was having a rough day I would take the car out for a cruise, roll the windows down and turn the music all the way up, and all my problems would melt away."



In 2021 Brucker formed “Crusing for Cancer” with the aim of giving other patients something to look forward to, taking them to do activities tailored to what would bring them joy, like all-you-can-eat crab legs or riding ATVs.

Cruising for Cancer Car Show at Libbie Mill-Midtown aims to raise awareness, prompt screenings

The “Cruising for Cancer” car show inspired by Brucker’s “chemo cab” brought car lovers together and raised money for cancer research and to fund the activities provided to other patients.

Guests could enjoy music, and food, and get up close and personal with some unique vehicles.

There was also a car competition to crown the best in show, best antique car, and more.

The show took place at Libbie Mill Midtown on June 24.

“Our motto is 'Making Cancer Fun', because I believe that having fun while going through cancer treatments is the only reason that I’m still here today,” said Brucker.

Brucker recently finished his 47th round of chemo.

“I have no idea how much longer I’ll be going through treatments, or if I’ll ever be able to be cancer free, but Cruising for Cancer has given me a purpose to help others and a reason to keep fighting.”

You can support Cruising for Cancer by following them on Facebook or Instagram or make a donation on their website.

