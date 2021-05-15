First-ever Black Vegan Experience takes place in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- The first-ever Black Vegan Experience took place in Richmond Saturday at the Arthur Ashe Center in Richmond.

The idea for the event, which was initially slated for March 2020, but pushed back because of the pandemic, came about after area Black medical professionals debunked stereotypes surrounding veganism and Black culture.

Rabia Mamara, who owns Ruby Scoops on the Northside and took part in the event, said she has met many people in the community who are vegan.

“As a Black person in our community, I've met a lot of Black people who don't really do lactose or they're really into the vegan lifestyle,” Mamara said. “So we're here to support them through that and let them know that there are options for them if they wanna get a sweet treat.”

