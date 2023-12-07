How you can answer prayers for congregation in tiny Virginia town: 'Asking is very hard'

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. -- When the rain drops start to fall, prayers go up at the First Church of God in Christ as its congregants reach out for help to quite literally raise the roof.

"We have a flat roof church," Leon Taylor, who has been the church's pastor for 37 years, explained. "Over the years we have had it serviced and repaired because it’s flat, the water sits on top of the church. If there are leaves, it blocks sometimes the gutters and when it blocks the gutters, the water has a tendency to find itself into the walls."

WTVR Pastor Leon Taylor

Now there’s visible damage inside the church with an estimated price tag of $40,000 to replace the roof with an A-line structure. The repair is looming large for the small congregation in the tiny town of Clifton Forge.

"If the walls are damaged like that, then there’s the tendency of the mold and mildew to build up," Taylor said. "We have some people with breathing issues, so we don’t want that to be a problem for anyone. So, we want to get that done as quickly as we can."

WTVR First Church of God in Christ

Church leaders said the congregation consists of mostly elderly parishioners and they are in a feverish push to get their raise the roof campaign funded. They need $40,000 to replace the roof with an A-line structure to alleviate the water woes. And due to a tough interruption by COVID in recent years, they want to work quickly so they won’t have to miss much time, saying members count on their church for help, hope and as a means of staying connected with each other and a higher power.

"Through the summer we’ve had programs where we feed the children," Taylor said. "Whenever there’s an opportunity to be of service, we try to be of service. We have housed people; we have put them up in hotels when they needed it. Anything like that, we try to do to make things better for folks. We have paid rent and helped with car payments as we have sought to service the community."

WTVR Kimberly Taylor

Kimberly Taylor, the pastor's daughter who keeps members and followers from across the country updated via social media, admitted that "asking is very hard."

"In the history of our church, we have never made a public campaign. Never," Kimberly Taylor said. "The scripture says, whatsoever you sow… We have sown help, we have sown support, care, food, we’ve sown clothing and I just, in my prayer I’m just asking God, can they receive what they’ve so easily given out."

Donors can help by contributing at any First Citizen’s Bank branch or by clicking here. You can also find more information on the church's Facebook page.

