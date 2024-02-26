Financial planner’s career change brings first Bella Ballerina franchise to Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- A chain of franchised dance studios has made its local debut in a retail strip near Brandermill.

Bella Ballerina, a Leesburg-based chain that provides dance classes to children aged 18 months to 10 years old, recently opened at 13924 Hull St.

The new franchise is owned by Allie Wine, who has a background in financial planning. After 12 years working in the industry, Wine said she decided she was ready for a change of pace and found one that tapped into her passion for dance, which included performing on her high school dance team and taking ballet classes on and off as an adult.

She stumbled across Bella Ballerina thanks to an online search and decided to bring the concept to the Richmond region. The franchise is Wine’s first foray as a business owner.

