Chesterfield community event will feature food, entertainment, vaccines, voter registration

CHESTERFIELD, Va. -- A community event in North Chesterfield Friday night is offering not only food and entertainment for families -- but also coronavirus vaccines, a chance to register to vote and more.

First Baptist Church of South Richmond is inviting the community to join their church family for what they're calling an "evening of great fellowship and fun."

There's opportunities to personally meet school representatives and staff from the Hispanic and Black Chambers of Commerce.

And if you need a COVID vaccine, the Chesterfield County Health Department will be on-site with doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Pastor Dr. Derik Jones said he's concerned that the Black and Hispanic communities have some of the lowest vaccination rates.

"That's what the word of God teaches us. It teaches us to love thy neighbor," Jones said. "And a part of doing that is not just saying it, but it's also taking steps to show it. And one of the ways that we can really create a sense of safety in our community is taking advantage of the vaccinations for COVID-19."

In addition to vaccines, you can register to vote.

Plus, there will be a food bank distribution on site, a school backpack giveaway, games, arts and crafts, prizes, along with food.

It all gets underway at First Baptist Church of South Richmond, the Ironbridge Road Campus at 6:30 p.m.