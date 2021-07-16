Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Chesterfield community event will feature food, entertainment, vaccines, voter registration

items.[0].videoTitle
This community event in Chesterfield will have vaccines available, food and fun and even have information for you to register to vote.
Posted at 12:55 PM, Jul 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-16 12:55:39-04

CHESTERFIELD, Va. -- A community event in North Chesterfield Friday night is offering not only food and entertainment for families -- but also coronavirus vaccines, a chance to register to vote and more.

First Baptist Church of South Richmond is inviting the community to join their church family for what they're calling an "evening of great fellowship and fun."

There's opportunities to personally meet school representatives and staff from the Hispanic and Black Chambers of Commerce.

And if you need a COVID vaccine, the Chesterfield County Health Department will be on-site with doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Pastor Dr. Derik Jones said he's concerned that the Black and Hispanic communities have some of the lowest vaccination rates.

"That's what the word of God teaches us. It teaches us to love thy neighbor," Jones said. "And a part of doing that is not just saying it, but it's also taking steps to show it. And one of the ways that we can really create a sense of safety in our community is taking advantage of the vaccinations for COVID-19."

In addition to vaccines, you can register to vote.

Plus, there will be a food bank distribution on site, a school backpack giveaway, games, arts and crafts, prizes, along with food.

It all gets underway at First Baptist Church of South Richmond, the Ironbridge Road Campus at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Weather Authority

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to keep you ahead of the storm.