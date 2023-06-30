Where you can see fireworks this Fourth of July

RICHMOND, Va. -- Central Virginia offers a variety of chances to see July 4 fireworks shows. This list will be updated throughout the weekend.
City of Richmond
Fourth of July celebration at Dogwood Dell
Tuesday, July 4
600 South Arthur Ashe, Jr Boulevard
Richmond, Va. 23220
Entertainment begins at 5:30 p.m.; fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
Flying Squirrels' Independence Day celebration
Tuesday, July 4
The Diamond
3001 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd.
Richmond, VA 23230
July 4 is sold out, but there will also be fireworks shows on Thursday, July 6 and Saturday, July 8
Red, White, & Roo Celebration
Saturday, July 1
City Stadium
3201 Maplewood Avenue
Richmond, Va. 23221
Richmond Kickers game starts at 7 p.m. with fireworks after the game
Chesterfield County
Fourth of July Celebration
Tuesday, July 4
Chesterfield County Fairgrounds
10300 Courthouse Road
Chesterfield County, Va. 23832
Gates open at 5 p.m.; fireworks will begin at dark
Henrico County
Red, White,and Lights
Tuesday, July 4
Meadow Farm Museum at Crump Park
3400 Mountain Road
4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
This is a laser show and will not include a fireworks
Hanover County
Kings Dominion 4th of July Fireworks
Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4
Kings Dominion
16000 Theme Park Way
Doswell, Va. 23047
Fireworks show begins at 10 p.m.
Petersburg
Petersburg Independence Day Fireworks Show
Monday, July 3
Petersburg Harbor
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Fireworks show will take place at approximately 9 p.m.
Hopewell
Fireworks on the Appomattox
Saturday, July 1
Viewing areas include TriCities Hospital, Hopewell Riverwalk, Hopewell City Marina, and City Park
9:30 p.m.
