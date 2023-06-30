Where you can see fireworks this Fourth of July

RICHMOND, Va. -- Central Virginia offers a variety of chances to see July 4 fireworks shows. This list will be updated throughout the weekend.

City of Richmond

Fourth of July celebration at Dogwood Dell

Tuesday, July 4

600 South Arthur Ashe, Jr Boulevard

Richmond, Va. 23220

Entertainment begins at 5:30 p.m.; fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Flying Squirrels' Independence Day celebration

Tuesday, July 4

The Diamond

3001 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd.

Richmond, VA 23230

July 4 is sold out, but there will also be fireworks shows on Thursday, July 6 and Saturday, July 8

Red, White, & Roo Celebration

Saturday, July 1

City Stadium

3201 Maplewood Avenue

Richmond, Va. 23221

Richmond Kickers game starts at 7 p.m. with fireworks after the game

Chesterfield County

Fourth of July Celebration

Tuesday, July 4

Chesterfield County Fairgrounds

10300 Courthouse Road

Chesterfield County, Va. 23832

Gates open at 5 p.m.; fireworks will begin at dark

Henrico County

Red, White,and Lights

Tuesday, July 4

Meadow Farm Museum at Crump Park

3400 Mountain Road

4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

This is a laser show and will not include a fireworks

Hanover County

Kings Dominion 4th of July Fireworks

Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4

Kings Dominion

16000 Theme Park Way

Doswell, Va. 23047

Fireworks show begins at 10 p.m.

Petersburg

Petersburg Independence Day Fireworks Show

Monday, July 3

Petersburg Harbor

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Fireworks show will take place at approximately 9 p.m.

Hopewell

Fireworks on the Appomattox

Saturday, July 1

Viewing areas include TriCities Hospital, Hopewell Riverwalk, Hopewell City Marina, and City Park

9:30 p.m.

