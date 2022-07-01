CENTRAL VIRGINIA — If you're looking for ways to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday or places to see some fireworks, here are some events happening during the holiday weekend across Central Virginia.

City of Richmond 65th Annual Festival of Arts, Fourth of July celebration at Dogwood Dell

Free event kicking off at 6 p.m. on July 4 with the reading of the Declaration of Independence, a performance by the Richmond Jazz Concert Band at 7 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m.The Richmond Police Department will enforce the following no parking areas from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. on July 4:

700-1000 block of Blanton Avenue between Garrett Street and Grant Street (Both sides)

Arthur Ashe Boulevard between Blanton and Idlewood Avenue (Both sides)

Park Drive between Pump House Dr. and Blanton Avenue (Both sides)

Idlewood Avenue between S. Arthur Ashe Boulevard and S. Robinson Street (Both sides)

Arthur Ashe Boulevard will close to vehicular traffic at 6 pm. Free parking is available at the Dell, with over flow parking available at City Stadium, 3201 Maplewood Avenue with free shuttle bus service beginning at 4 p.m.

Henrico County Red, White and Lights

July 4 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Crump Park by Henrico Recreation and Parks

Enjoy food trucks, entertainment, a kids’ zone and a performance by the Richmond Symphony with a laser light show.

FREE admission — Gates open at 4 p.m.

Park entrance will close at 8:45 p.m. (or earlier if event reaches capacity).

Chesterfield Fourth of July Celebration

Free event on July 4 with gates opening at 5 p.m. Fireworks will begin at dark.

Kids' Zone, food vendors, live music by the KOS Band, special entertainment, fireworks;

Chesterfield County Fairgrounds located 10300 Courthouse Road

All traffic should enter via Krause Road. Roads leading to the fairgrounds will be closed when lots are full.

Emergency Alerts: To receive event emergency alerts, text CFIELD4TH to 888777.

All bags and coolers are subject to search.

Chairs or blankets are allowed.

No alcohol, glass bottles, pets (only service animals allowed), illegal weapons, tents/canopies, or personal fireworks

Presented by Virginia Credit Union

Ashland July Fourth Parade & Celebration Non-Motorized Parade

Happening July 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hanover Arts and Activities Center

500 S. Center Street

FREE — walking parade & a patriotic concert by the Hanover Concert Band on the lawn, old-fashioned lawn games, Patriotic Pet Contest, cold snow cones, hot dogs and hamburgers, Apple Pie Baking Contest and Pie Auction; R-MC Head Basketball Coach Josh Merkel is this year’s Grand Marshall.

Carmax Free Fourth Of July

Happening July 4 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, located at 1800 Lakeside Avenue in Henrico

FREE — M&T Bank Pollinator Power featuring Big Bugs & Butterflies LIVE!

Food is available for purchase, food trucks with frozen treats. Outside food is not allowed. Guests may bring water/water bottles, blankets and lawn chairs.

Trapezium & City of Petersburg Inaugural Independence Day Fireworks Show at Petersburg Harbor

Happening July 3 starting at Trapezium Brewing at 3 p.m. with live music, food, and beer.

At 9 p.m. there will be fireworks at the Petersburg Harbor across River Street located at 277 River Street

Free, bringing lawn chairs suggested. Food and beer for purchase at Trapezium Brewing on 423 Third Street, festivities will continue in the taproom at Trapezium until 11 p.m.

4th of July River Paddle with Fireworks Viewing

Eco Trek Adventures Kayak & Canoes at 1604 Fine Street in Prince George from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on July 4

Bring your own kayak or rent one. Guided kayak tour to watch the 4th of July fireworks from the Appomattox River.

Safety briefing and safety equipment provided with rental. Red-White-Blue Glow Sticks Provided.

Reds, Whites & Tunes — James River Cellars Winery

Happening on July 4 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at James River Cellars Winery located at 11008 Washington Highyway in Glen Allen

Live Music & Food Trucks

Tasting room will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., live music from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Reservations not required, no cover fee

Bring a picnic basket, blanket or lawn chair for open seating on the lawn.